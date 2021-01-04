Zweli Mkhize spells out SA's Covid-19 vaccine rollout plans

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday the government was committed to rolling out vaccines with urgency to establish herd immunity against Covid-19.

Speaking during a virtual public briefing to outline the health department's Covid-19 vaccine rollout strategy, he said the vaccine had to be made available to all South Africans, starting with the most vulnerable and health workers.

Mkhize said government was targeting 67% of the population in its strategy to establish herd immunity.

Health workers “need to be protected so they can ensure the stability of our health care systems”, he said.

About 10% of the population would be covered by the Covax programme, but he said bilateral negotiations were already being held with companies in the hope of securing some vaccines as early as February.