SA was right to choose Covax rather than one vaccine supplier, says health DDG

SA has not delayed the procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine, deciding to acquire it in a manner that would not put the country at financial risk.

Deputy director-general of the department of health Dr Anban Pillay said this on SABC's Morning Live on Thursday morning when discussing SA’s vaccine strategy.

Pillay was responding to a question from a viewer who asked how the government can ethically justify lives lost due to government's “delay” in procuring and distributing a vaccine.

“We have not delayed the procurement at all. We took a decision at the time we will go to Covax facility because Covax was purchasing vaccine from multiple vaccine producers, rather than taking the risk and going with one vaccine supplier,” Pillay said.

SA is part of the global pooled procurement initiative co-ordinated by Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, commonly known as Covax.