South Africa

Bheki Cele urges police to use 'deadly force' on criminals

'Do not smile when a criminal pulls a gun because that gun is not going to produce a picture. There is no selfie from a firearm'

23 December 2020 - 10:57
Police minister Bheki Cele said police officers should 'treat good citizens with humanity but must be tough on criminals'.
Police minister Bheki Cele said police officers should 'treat good citizens with humanity but must be tough on criminals'.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

Police minister Bheki Cele has called for law enforcement officers to be firm when dealing with criminals this festive season.

Speaking during this week's Safer Festive Season inspection tour in Kimberley, Northern Cape, Cele urged officers to "use deadly force", if needed, to defend themselves from criminals.

“It’s important to be hard on criminals. You have no reason to have a relationship with hardcore criminals," said Cele. 

"When criminals go for cash heists they prepare. One part of the preparation is to eliminate whoever is in their way. That is why bank and house robbers do not carry broomsticks and father dusters, they carry hard stuff. That’s why we give you hard stuff.”

Cele said deadly force was written in police laws and officers should start using it.

He said that some may misinterpret his comments as a call for police to be brutal but explained that police also have human rights and should be "sharp and wise" when protecting themselves and enforcing the law.

"Do not smile when a criminal pulls a gun because that gun is not going to produce a picture. There is no selfie from a firearm," said Cele.

He said officers should treat good citizens with humanity but must be tough on criminals.

"When criminals engage you and the dust settles and we pick up the pieces, it cannot be you. It must be criminals. They must learn to think a hundred times before they attack the police," said Cele. 

Durban police officer lost his life in 'war against evil', says Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele told mourners in KwaNdengezi that he wished Capt Thulani Molefe, who died in a hail of bullets, could have been spared to ...
News
20 hours ago

City of Cape Town 1, Bheki Cele 0: Out-of-court settlement allows film crew to work on Camps Bay beach

Cape Town officials have claimed victory over police minister Bheki Cele after he shut down a film shoot on Camps Bay beach.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X