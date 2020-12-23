Bheki Cele urges police to use 'deadly force' on criminals

Police minister Bheki Cele has called for law enforcement officers to be firm when dealing with criminals this festive season.

Speaking during this week's Safer Festive Season inspection tour in Kimberley, Northern Cape, Cele urged officers to "use deadly force", if needed, to defend themselves from criminals.

“It’s important to be hard on criminals. You have no reason to have a relationship with hardcore criminals," said Cele.

"When criminals go for cash heists they prepare. One part of the preparation is to eliminate whoever is in their way. That is why bank and house robbers do not carry broomsticks and father dusters, they carry hard stuff. That’s why we give you hard stuff.”