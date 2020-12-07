Cele tells the abused to leave before it's too late
Police minister Bheki Cele cautioned women yesterday to leave a toxic relationship at the first sign of trouble.
“When he points a finger at you, run away. Next time he will point a firearm at you,” Cele told hundreds of mourners in Sidabekweni village in Xhora (Elliotdale) at the burial of a brutally slain mother and her five children.
Nolungile Sikhundana wailed, watching from 100 metres away as the caskets of her daughter, Nomzamo Mhlanti, 42, and her grandchildren, Azakhiwe, 10, Yibanathi, 8, twins Wineka and Thoko, 5, and baby Luphumlo Mhlanti, six months, were lowered into the ground.
Baliswa Sikhundwana, Nomzamo’s younger sister, was rushed to hospital.
She cried uncontrollably as her sister, three nieces and two nephews were buried. She fainted in court last week when her family’s alleged killer appeared.
The family was hacked to death with an axe in a small shack, allegedly by the woman’s boyfriend, on November 24.
The man, Nowa Makula, is set to appear in the local magistrate’s court today to apply for bail. He is the father of the twins and the infant.
Cele said what would change gender-based violence (GBV) was neither the police nor the law but families themselves.
“Families must be involved in issues of GBV. It is women who tell girls to tolerate abusive situations. What is that?
“These deaths are the result of being tolerant. This situation does not happen in one day. It builds up. Neighbours, sisters and friends see it. Encourage those people to leave those kinds of situations while they can,” Cele said.
“Last year 21,000 women were raped.
“They are raped and killed in their homes by their boyfriends, uncles and fathers. About 18,000 are killed by people who should be protecting them.
“That is where the problem lies. It is in the household. I urge friends and families to stop asking victims to withdraw cases.”
Cele pulled no punches when it came to police who turn women away when they try to report sexual offence crimes.
“When a woman reports a case, do not tell them to go and negotiate. Your responsibility is to arrest the perpetrator.
“Your job is to ensure women are protected. It is not your business how a victim was dressed. You are not a fashion adviser. Give women the space to live in,” he said.
Mourners described Nomzamo and her children as humble and good people.
Nkosi Sithibandla Tyali called on the government to build a house for Nomzamo’s two remaining children.
Nomzamo’s younger brother, Mpathiswa Sikhundwana, tried to hold back his tears as he called for justice for his sister.
He said: “I do not want to talk much. We are not well. This is painful.”
ANC Women’s League Amathole regional chair and MPL Thembalam Xhego said they would turn up in numbers to support the family in court when the accused appeared.
“He must not get bail. To all women and children, do not tolerate abuse. Leave a relationship that makes you cry. If it does not work out, it will with another person,” she said.
Cele said he would pass on the requests raised on behalf of the family.
Transkei Funeral Practitioners Association helped to bury the family.
The association’s public relations officer, Malusi Mgidlana, said: “We could not just fold our hands when we learnt about this. We help in homes where they struggle to bury their loved ones. We contributed caskets for all of them.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.