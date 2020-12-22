MEC Ravi Pillay after Durban walkabout: flouting of Covid-19 rules 'is frightening'

The personal-care industry and liquor outlets have been slated for failing to create an environment in which to fight Covid-19, exposing customers and workers alike to the deadly virus.

This follows unannounced visits by economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Ravi Pillay to the Durban city centre on Tuesday.

Pillay described the situation as “quite frightening”, with salons and taverns the biggest culprits.

“I counted about 40 people in a space that is less than 40 square metres. They were not wearing masks, there was no sanitising and the ventilation was poor,” Pillay said, describing one of the worst sights during the inspection.

At the salon there were employees working and customers having haircuts, braiding and getting their nails done.