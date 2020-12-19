Body of missing Kruger Park game ranger found after a month

Police have launched an investigation after the remains of a game ranger were found in the Kruger National Park this week.

Checkers Mashego’s body was found on Wednesday, a month after his disappearance. Environment, forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy expressed her condolences to Mashego’s family on Saturday.

“Human remains believed to be those of Ranger Mashego were discovered along with a number of personal items by a search party in the Stolsnek area of the park late on December 17, exactly a month since his disappearance,” said Creecy.