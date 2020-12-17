Bribery a huge problem at Lebombo border

Premier warns cops at Lebombo

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has called for law enforcement agencies in the Lebombo border to Mozambique to do their job and stop criminality including human trafficking.



Mtshweni-Tsipane said she was aware of allegations of bribery allowing people to cross the border, adding that people who are involved in crime should be exposed and arrested. ..