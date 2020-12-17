South Africa

Premier warns cops at Lebombo

Bribery a huge problem at Lebombo border

17 December 2020 - 07:53
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has called for law enforcement agencies in the Lebombo border to Mozambique to do their job and stop criminality including human trafficking. 

Mtshweni-Tsipane said she was aware of allegations of bribery allowing people to cross the border, adding that people who are involved in crime should be exposed and arrested.  ..

