Enough with outsourcing – Bara protestors

Hundreds of cleaners and security guards have blocked the main entrance at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital demanding to be insourced.



The workers, who belong to the South African Cleaners Security and Allied Workers Union (Sacsaawu), have been protesting outside the country's biggest hospital wanting government to fulfill its promise to end the outsourcing of security and cleaning service employees in the province...