Grade 12 pupil was 'prevented' from writing matric exam paper
Learner takes headmaster to ConCourt
A Grade 12 pupil who was allegedly denied access to an exam room because he had missed extra classes has approached the Constitutional Court on an urgent basis.
This after the matter was struck off the roll in the Limpopo High Court due to a lack of urgency on December 3...
