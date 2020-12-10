Court bid to block rewrite of leaked maths and physics papers

Matric pupils cite time pressure in opposing exam rewrite

The matric pupils who briefly appeared in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday in an effort to stop a rewrite of the physical science paper 2 and mathematics paper 2 final exams complained that there was not enough time to prepare for them.



Yesterday, the SA Democratic Teachers Union, AfriForum and independent pupils went to the court in an effort to get the decision by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga to have the two papers rewritten reversed...