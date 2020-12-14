Three North West pupils killed as taxi overturns

Matric trio's joy at post-exam trip turns to tragedy for families

The families of the three North West Grade 12 pupils who died in an accident recalled their excitement as they joined their peers on Friday for a trip to a resort near Brits that formed part of post-exam celebrations.



Little did the families of Isaac Nkosi, 18, Tshepiso Moagi, 20, and Amogelang Diphoko, 20, know it was the last time they would see the smiles on their faces. They were called to identify their lifeless bodies that evening...