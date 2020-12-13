More details of Sundowns player Madisha's horrific car crash emerge as grim picture is painted

He said their preliminary findings revealed that the driver of the vehicle lost control and hit a steel pole next to the road‚ and one person was thrown out while the other one was trapped inside the burning car.

The passenger who was ejected from the vehicle also suffered burn wounds.

"On arrival [at the scene] the vehicle was still burning‚ but we managed to contain the blaze and extinguished it‚" he said.

"And then following information that there was still somebody trapped inside [the vehicle]‚ we then did search and rescue [but] could not distinguish whether it was a male or female inside‚ given the state of the body inside the vehicle.

"There was another person lying outside next to the vehicle‚ [who] also sustained critical burn wounds on the upper body.

"These two occupants [found] at the scene were declared dead by paramedics.

"It is not known what actually caused the crash and it is still under investigation by the South African Police Services."