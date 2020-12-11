Unpaid traffic fines won’t put the brakes on your festive journey, says AA

A press statement from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) about outstanding traffic fines is outrageous and amounts to fear mongering among SA road users, says the Automobile Association.

The AA says the RTMC must immediately retract the statement, and apologise to motorists for creating a false impression of the RTMC’s law enforcement capability.

In the statement issued on Tuesday the RTMC notes: “The RTMC advises all motorists to check if they have any outstanding traffic fines before embarking on their festive journeys. Traffic officers are being deployed on all major routes and those found with outstanding traffic fines will not be allowed to proceed.”

“If this approach is followed through by law enforcement officers, it amounts to an immense abuse of power and the RTMC will effectively be stealing citizens’ rights. It is beyond belief that an organisation tasked with enforcing the law — and headed by an advocate of the high court — can make such a disgraceful statement clearly threatening citizens, instead of focusing on how to enforce the law better,” says the AA.