Sadtu marshalling its reasons for court challenge on matric exam rewrite

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) anticipates filing an urgent court application before the end of the day, to interdict the department of basic education’s decision for matrics to rewrite the leaked maths and science exam papers.

Sadtu’s Nomusa Cembi said they were preparing documentation for the application.

“We are busy putting together the documentation, which we ought to submit before the end of today,” she said on Monday.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced on Friday that mathematics paper 2 will be written on Tuesday December 15 and physical science Paper 2 will be written on Thursday December 17.

Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said previously that the decision had left many pupils and teachers distraught and frustrated.

“It undermines the work of our teachers and learners who worked under difficult circumstances due to Covid-19. Learners are being punished for something that is not of their making, as only a few saw the paper,” Maluleke said.

The department signalled it would oppose the Sadtu court action.

