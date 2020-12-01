Man appears in court over matric exam leak

A 31-year-old man appeared before the Johannesburg magistrate court after he was arrested for the alleged theft of a 2020 matric mathematics exam paper 2.

The department of basic education was made aware of the paper leak when a university student sent an email with a full maths question paper to the department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said Themba Daniel Shikwambana, who works for a Johannesburg-based company that is contracted by the department to print the current year’s matric exam papers was arrested on Wednesday last week.

“He appeared before the Johannesburg magistrate court on Thursday and the matter was remanded for January 27. He was granted bail for R1,000. An investigation into the leakage of other papers is still continuing,” Mogale said.