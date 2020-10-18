EC health MEC's university course paid for by local municipality

The Buffalo City Metro Municipality (BCMM) paid for Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba’s tuition fees at the University of Fort Hare for an honours degree that the university admitted she irregularly registered for.

The municipality said it had committed to provide financial assistance for Gomba’s studies. At the time she was a councillor and was identified among those who needed to be upskilled to speed up service delivery.

The Sunday Times last week reported how Gomba was registered for a postgraduate degree in public administration without having a junior degree nor submitting a portfolio of work to be granted access through the recognition of prior learning process.