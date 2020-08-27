Former BCM mayor Sindisile Maclean dies
Former Buffalo City Metro mayor Dr Sindisile Maclean has died, incumbent Xola Pakati confirmed on Thursday morning.
In a statement, Pakati said they had learnt of Maclean's death, describing it as a loss to the people of the Eastern Cape. He did not say what the cause of death was.
Maclean was also former administrator at Amahlathi municipality, who was seconded to the troubled local authority in a bid to turn its fortunes around. His secondment to Amahlathi ended in December.
Pakati heaped praise on Maclean.
“Dr Maclean was a life long local government leader and administrator who never deserted this task when he exited from being BCM mayor.
“Not only was he an academic with passion for local and rural development, he was also a pragmatist who got himself involved in the task of administering development and ensuring prosperity for all.
“He allowed himself to be deployed as an administrator and advisor to municipalities that were plagued by one form of maladministration or the other. His record in this regard is illustrious and he did this because he was a visionary, had passion for his work and subscribed to extremely high moral standards,” Pakati said.
“We send our condolences to the Maclean family, friends, comrades and colleagues. Our country has lost a great patriot who dedicated his life for the prioritisation of the betterment of others. Go well Dlangamandla, you will be dearly missed.”
