Civil society organisations say it is clear PP 'not fit to hold office'

Adverse court finding fuels moves to remove Mkhwebane

The latest adverse court findings against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are likely to give impetus to an inquiry to look into her fitness to hold office.



This is the view shared by civil society organisations reacting to a devastating Pretoria High Court judgment that labelled Mkhwebane’s report into the so-called Sars rogue unit a “product of a wholly irrational process, bereft of any sound legal or factual basis”...