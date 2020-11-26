Speaker brings out the big guns to assess removal of Mkhwebane

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has rolled out the big guns on public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, appointing top legal minds to assess the merits of a motion to have her removed from office.

Modise has appointed retired Constitutional Court Judge Bess Nkabinde to chair a three-member panel to assess the merit of the motion calling for the institution of proceedings to have Mkhwebane removed from her job.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Modise announced that Nkabinde would be joined on the panel by prominent senior counsel Dumisa Ntsebeza as well as another senior counsel and academic, Johan de Waal.

The motion to have Mkhwebane removed was tabled by DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone earlier this year in terms of the rules of parliament, which outline procedures to be followed in removing heads of constitutional chapter nine bodies, such as the public protector.