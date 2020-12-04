Mbalula targets 20% reduction in vehicle accidents this festive season
Officers warned against taking bribes from drunk drivers
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has called on law enforcement officers to be hard on drunk drivers and refuse to take bribes this festive season.
Speaking at the Polokwane Cricket Club in Limpopo during the Arrive Alive safety campaign, Mbalula fired a salvo at traffic officers and police who take bribes from drunk motorists, saying that it was unacceptable...
