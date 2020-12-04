Lingwati urges Celtic to complete job against DRC side

Bloemfontein Celtic want to make it difficult for Maniema Union when they meet in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round tie at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

Phunya Sele Sele have a 2-0 lead and are planning to score early to put the match beyond the reach of the team from the DRC.

Celtic defender Thato Lingwati emphasised the need to keep it tight at the back to avoid any pressure. “The only thing that we need to do is to maintain our performance. It is our home game and we need to score first again,” Lingwati told Sowetan yesterday. “Away goals play a big part in the competition. Right now we need to make sure that we don’t concede but score first again.

“We are at home. I don’t think they will score more than two goals without us scoring. I think we will find the back of the net also. The first thing that we need to do is to make sure that we unsettle them. We [need to] go for the kill and try to score first, and at the same time be cautious at the back not to open up spaces. If we score first, it will be difficult for them.”

Despite winning 2-0 away, Lingwati said that the DRC team cannot be taken lightly in the second leg as they remain a dangerous side.

“They are a good-playing team. They use their wings to play [like] a typical African team... where they go wide and use crosses. They have good wingers on both sides who can take you on,” he said.

“What we need to do is to make sure they don't get chances and make sure their wings don’t play; that's their strong point. They also have a tall striker who we need to make sure he doesn’t get the service from the wingers.

“They are a good team. If you check, they are number one in their league. They are in the same league as TP Mazembe. In 45 games, they lost twice – to Mazembe, who beat them 3-1, and us – so they are a good team.”