Cops disperse protesters with stun grenades outside court

Sister faints as family's axe-murder accused appears in dock

There was drama in the Elliotdale magistrate's court yesterday when the young sister of a slain mother of five was carried outside unconscious as the man accused of killing her beloved sister took to the dock.



At one stage police fired stun grenades to disperse the crowd of protesters who had barricaded the court entrance baying for the blood of the accused...