Lockdown did not put brakes on child motocross star Kabelo
Child motocross star Kabelo Ledwaba jnr has been turning heads in the industry after winning multiple races and ending up third at his latest event in the National Championship in Bloemfontein, Free State.
The nine-year-old grade 3 pupil had to stop racing under lockdown but his father and a group of family friends decided to build a small racetrack for him and two other children to practice. This led to him winning his first post-lockdown race after the easing of restrictions...
