Girl, 4, raped, stabbed and dumped: Lengthy jail term for killer

A 35-year-old man lured a girl, just four years old, to his shack where he brutally ended her life. Now he must serve 55 years in jail for his cruelty.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata has praised the investigation and prosecution teams for securing the sentence, handed down to Andile Jamda by the Cape Town high court on Tuesday.

The murder took place in 40 Section Makhaza, Khayelitsha, in July 2018. Jamda has been in custody since his arrest.

He had lured the child to his shack, where he raped and killed her.

“The victim was found with multiple stab wounds all over her body and her throat was slit. Her lifeless body was dumped at a nearby dumping site.”

Jamda was known to the victim as they lived in the same area.

Said Matakata: “Crimes against women and children are the priority of SAPS, and every endeavour will be made to apprehend perpetrators, as indicated in this [thorough] investigation by the investigating officer, Det Const Luthando Mqikwa of Harare SAPS.

“This conviction must send a strong message to would-be criminals that the SAPS is relentless in its efforts to fight crimes against women and children and will hunt down the perpetrators of these crimes so that they will face the full might of the law.”

TimesLIVE