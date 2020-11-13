Five shot and wounded during drive-by shooting in Gauteng

Five people were shot and wounded during a drive-by shooting in Florida, Roodepoort, on Friday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said emergency services responded to the incident at the intersection of Hendrik Potgieter and Gordon roads at about 8am.

“Medics found one man lying inside a small shop while five other men were found lying on the pavement.”

Meiring said three of the patients with gunshot wounds were in a critical condition while two others sustained serious gunshot wounds.