South Africa

Refusal to sanitise leaves former ANC KZN leader in custody after shooting

27 November 2020 - 06:13
Image: 123RF/krisonealphotography

A former leader of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is in police custody after a shooting and assault over refusal to sanitise at a hardware store.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE that three men, one the former ANC leader, arrived at the hardware shop in Newcastle. There, a security guard at the gate requested that they sanitise as per Covid-19 legislation. However, they were allegedly unco-operative and refused to do so.

“A fight started and the complainant struck one suspect with a pick handle. The complainant was shot and injured by the suspect. He was rushed to the Madadeni hospital and admitted,” said Naicker.

The ANC leader, who cannot yet be named but whose name is known to TimesLIVE, is a former regional chairperson, former provincial executive committee (PEC) member and a former provincial youth league leader.

A regional ANC leader, and other party members, have confirmed the man is in custody.

“The three suspects then drove away from the scene and were later traced at Newcastle Medi-Clinic and were arrested. A 9mm firearm with eight rounds of ammunition was seized,” Naicker added.

He said an attempted murder case was opened.

TimesLIVE

