World

UK concerned over Iran situation, awaiting full facts on scientist killing

By Reuters - 29 November 2020 - 12:08
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. File photo
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday he was concerned about the situation in Iran and wider region after the killing of a top Iranian nuclear scientist.

"We are concerned about the situation in Iran and the wider region we do want to see de-escalation of tensions," Raab told Sky News, after Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday.

"We're still waiting to see the full facts to address the full facts of what's happened in Iran but I would say that we stick to the rule of international humanitarian law which is very clear against targeting civilians." 

Netanyahu met Saudi crown prince, Pompeo in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Israeli radio stations report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday and met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting US Secretary ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X