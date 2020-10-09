Mpumalanga official fourth PEC member infected with virus
Mpumalanga MEC Shongwe tests positive for Covid-19
Mpumalanga social development MEC Thandi Shongwe has become the fourth member of the provincial executive council (PEC) to test positive for the coronavirus.
Shongwe’s office said she went to a scheduled eye procedure in hospital on October 7, and had to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test. The result came out positive for the virus. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.