Mpumalanga official fourth PEC member infected with virus

Mpumalanga MEC Shongwe tests positive for Covid-19

Mpumalanga social development MEC Thandi Shongwe has become the fourth member of the provincial executive council (PEC) to test positive for the coronavirus.



Shongwe’s office said she went to a scheduled eye procedure in hospital on October 7, and had to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test. The result came out positive for the virus. ..