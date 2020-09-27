Mpumalanga tourism MEC contracts Covid-19

Mpumalanga MEC for economic development and tourism, Pat Ngomane has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement on Sunday, Ngomane says he went to test on Saturday after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms and the results came back positive.

“On Saturday the 26 September 2020, I experienced Covid-19 symptoms and I immediately decided to self-isolate and took a Covid-19 test as a precautionary measure [and] the result came back positive later on the same day.

"I have accordingly requested my family and those that I came into contact with, to subject themselves to the Covid-19 test as a precautionary measure consistent with the government’s instructions. I further complied with the department of health contact tracing procedure to ensure that no further person is affected," said Ngomane.

Ngomane said he will self isolate for the coming 10 days and has requested those who might have had contact with him to also go for the test.

“I wish to reiterate my call to the citizens of Mpumalanga to continue adhering to all the available preventive measures, we must collectively not to relax and be complacent because of level 1. I am emphasizing on this because the second wave of the pandemic is solemnly depending on our behavioral patterns particularly the social gatherings and funerals, we must persistently stick to the regulations as stipulated.

"We draw strength and resilience from the recovery rate of both our province and the country which is quite encouraging and commendable.” said Ngomane.