Act swiftly against Zuma
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo threw down the gauntlet yesterday as he asked the state capture commission secretary to lay criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma.
Zuma walked out of the commission during a tea break on Thursday after his legal team failed to convince Zondo to recuse himself from its proceedings. Zondo had found that Zuma’s assertions that he was biased did not meet the test for reasonable apprehension of bias. ..
