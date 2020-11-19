South Africa

WATCH LIVE: Deputy chief justice Zondo rules on application for his recusal

19 November 2020 - 10:13
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Former president Jacob Zuma has arrived at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry into State Capture where the deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is expected to rule on his application for his recusal.

 Zuma in his affidavit filed on Wednesday alleged that Zondo was being less than candid about his relationship with him.

Zuma argues that Zondo has to recuse himself on grounds of their close relations and that he was allegedly biased against him.

Zondo has started delivering his ruling.'

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos case: ANC SG granted R200,000 bail
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X