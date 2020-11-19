WATCH LIVE: Deputy chief justice Zondo rules on application for his recusal
Former president Jacob Zuma has arrived at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry into State Capture where the deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is expected to rule on his application for his recusal.
Zuma in his affidavit filed on Wednesday alleged that Zondo was being less than candid about his relationship with him.
Zuma argues that Zondo has to recuse himself on grounds of their close relations and that he was allegedly biased against him.
Zondo has started delivering his ruling.'
Former president Jacob Zuma arriving at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Thursday where the deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is expected to rule on Zuma's application for his recusal. #ZumaZondo #StateCaptureInquiry @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/2S3SY34Wik— Isaac Mahlangu (@IsaacPat) November 19, 2020
Zondo also mentions that the terms of reference for the establishment of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry were approved by Zuma who is applying for his recusal. #StateCaptureInquiry #ZumaZondo @SowetanLIVE— Isaac Mahlangu (@IsaacPat) November 19, 2020
