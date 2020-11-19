WATCH LIVE: Deputy chief justice Zondo rules on application for his recusal

Former president Jacob Zuma has arrived at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry into State Capture where the deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is expected to rule on his application for his recusal.

Zuma in his affidavit filed on Wednesday alleged that Zondo was being less than candid about his relationship with him.

Zuma argues that Zondo has to recuse himself on grounds of their close relations and that he was allegedly biased against him.

Zondo has started delivering his ruling.'