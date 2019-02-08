Hoërskool Driehoek pupil struggles to sleep

Sixteen-year-old Trimone Ragebult has had sleepless nights since she cheated death by an inch when the walkway bridge collapsed at her Gauteng school last week.

The grade 12 pupil at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark was injured on her right leg and she now walks with the aid of crutches.

"I was walking with my friends coming from the assembly. Just before I walked off from the bridge, it fell. Everything went blank and I could not even hear others screaming," she said.

Trimone is one of the pupils who were injured when the walkway bridge collapsed last week Friday.

One of the pupils who died after the incident, Jandré Steyn, was buried yesterday. Unfortunately, Trimone could not attend the funeral as she complained that her body was still in pain.

"It hurts that I couldn't attend Jandré's funeral. I haven't had a proper sleep since the incident happened as I keep seeing bodies of pupils crushed by the bridge. I will never forget that day as I saw one of the pupils whose legs were cut off from his body."