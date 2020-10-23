South Africa

Extra R1.6m paid on R8.8m contract

Protector wields big broom at ConHill over sneaky cleaning tender

Not only does she lash the dodgy company, Mkhwebane orders entire bid evaluation committee be disciplined

23 October 2020 - 11:04

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has recommended that disciplinary action be taken against Constitutional Hill Company’s (ConHill) entire bid evaluation committee for allegedly irregularly awarding an R8.87m contract.

Mkhwebane found that ConHill irregularly awarded a three-year cleaning tender to Rabbi Solutions, a company with four months’ experience instead of the five years required in the request for quotations (RFQ) tender documents...

