Extra R1.6m paid on R8.8m contract
Protector wields big broom at ConHill over sneaky cleaning tender
Not only does she lash the dodgy company, Mkhwebane orders entire bid evaluation committee be disciplined
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has recommended that disciplinary action be taken against Constitutional Hill Company’s (ConHill) entire bid evaluation committee for allegedly irregularly awarding an R8.87m contract.
Mkhwebane found that ConHill irregularly awarded a three-year cleaning tender to Rabbi Solutions, a company with four months’ experience instead of the five years required in the request for quotations (RFQ) tender documents...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.