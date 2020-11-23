'Robbers who drug victims' linked to murder of King Goodwill Zwelithini's son

Five people arrested for the murder of King Goodwill Zwelithini's son, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, are alleged to be part of a syndicate that drugs and robs people of their belongings, the prosecution told the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday.

The 50-year-old eldest son of the Zulu king was found dead by security guards at his home in a Northwold, Johannesburg, residential complex on November 6.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said at the weekend that police had swooped on the suspects in Pretoria on Friday night.

They are: Tshefogatso Moremane, 30, Margaret Koaile, 42, Portia Mmola, 28, Gontse Tlhoele, 30 and Dakalo Mbedzi, 32.

They appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday.