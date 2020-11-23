We are a long way from realising a world free of discrimination against women - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to drive fundamental change in societal attitudes that allow sexism, chauvinism and patriarchy to thrive in the country.

Ramaphosa says eradicating gender-based violence is not only a moral and human rights imperative, but it is key to SA realising its developmental potential.

Writing in his weekly newsletter on Monday and two days before the start of this year's annual 16 Days of Activism campaign, Ramaphosa said despite the groundswell of public support for the campaign and many others like it, “we are still unfortunately a long way from realising a world free of sexism, discrimination and violence against women and girls”.

“Despite our best efforts as the international community, as national governments and as civil society, gender-based violence remains a feature of the lives of millions of women and girls around the world. The reality is that legislative and policy measures instituted by governments cannot alone rid us of this problem,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the campaign affirms the need for all sectors of society to play their part in the fight against gender-based violence.