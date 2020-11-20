Quarantine sites for infected candidates
Government prepares Covid-19 protocol for matric exams
Eastern Cape matric candidates who test positive for Covid-19 are to write their examinations in isolated classrooms at their schools.
So far there are 104 matric candidates from across the country who have tested positive for Covid-19...
