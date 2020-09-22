Some pupils say language was bad, others say it helped them understand
Xhosa maths paper gets mixed reactions
An odd choice of words used in the first ever Xhosa mathematics paper 1 for grade 12s in the Eastern Cape has caused a stir among teachers and pupils.
The paper written last week was part of preliminary examinations for grade 12 pupils. There have been mixed reactions to some of the translated Xhosa words used in the exam paper such as Septemba for September instead of Eyomsintsi, ithem for term and solva for solve instead of ukuxazulula...
