Baroka hope to continue strong start to season against TTM

Baroka will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start in the DStv Premiership when they meet Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in the Limpopo derby at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

Bakgaga are joint log leaders with Mamelodi Sundowns and Swallows with seven points each after registering two victories and a draw in their opening three matches of the season.

Coach Thoka Matsimela, who was given the job after the club fired Dylan Kerr, said they want to continue where they left off before the Fifa international break.

“It’s not going to be an easy game. We are expecting a very tough match from those guys. TTM need points as they only have two after three games. They didn’t start well, but that’s their case,” Matsimela told Sowetan yesterday.

“We want to continue where we left off and make sure we collect all three points to make sure that we are in a good position. We want to collect [points] as early as we can, and that’s important for the team.”

Last season, Bakgaga also started well, but a string of poor results followed and they ended up fighting relegation.