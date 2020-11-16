Lodge owner and two others 'badly injured' during attack in Centurion

A lodge owner and two other people were badly injured after an armed gang stormed the property in Clubview, Centurion, at the weekend.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said Leriba Lodge was attacked at around 7pm on Saturday.

Makhubele said six armed men stormed the home and attacked a worker.

According to ward councillor Ina Strijdom, who spoke to the victims shortly after the incident, the worker was attacked while having supper in front of the television.

“He said he saw out of the corner of his eye the door opening and armed men entering. They grabbed him, pushed him around and demanded to see the owner."