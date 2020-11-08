Zim businessman and socialite Ginimbi Kadungure killed in crash after party at nightclub
Zimbabwean socialite and businessman Genius Kadungure, commonly known as “Ginimbi”, died instantly in a freak road accident in the early hours of Sunday.
Three other people, including a model and fitness trainer, also died in the accident.
The 36-year-old had been driving his R5m Rolls-Royce Wraith which collided head-on with three other vehicles.
The speeding Rolls-Royce veered off the road and hit a tree before going up in flames, according to an eyewitness.
Danny Kuwanga told police that with the help of three unidentified men, Ginimbi’s body was pulled away from the burning car but three passengers were trapped and consumed by the flames.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the death.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the death of four people that included Genius Kadungure in a fatal road traffic accident along Borrowdale Road.
“Three people were burnt when the vehicle caught fire after it clashed with a Honda Fit head-on as the driver overtook another car near Philadelphia,” said police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi.
Two of those burnt to death were identified as Alicia Adams, a model, and a fitness trainer, Michelle “Moana” Amuli.
The group were reportedly coming from Ginimbi's nightclub, Dreams, a prime spot in the capital of Harare.
He had earlier posted on his Instagram account that they were going to party up a storm.
“Guys, it’s time to go out, it’s gonna be going down. We’re going to Dreams (nightclub) in the next few minutes, it’s gonna be going down. It’s Moana’s birthday, we’re going to pop champagne, it’s gonna be champagne showers tonight, see you there,” he told his 600,000 plus followers.
Ginimbi was known for his lavish birthday parties held annually at any chosen destination in Southern Africa. His last birthday bash in Harare reportedly cost US$50,000 (R900,000).
He had business interests in gas and petroleum. However, his lifestyle drew the attention of many because of his acquisition of supercars. His latest being a Ferrari 488 Spider to join other cars such as Ranger Rovers, a Lamborghini, a Bentley and a host of Mercedes-Benzes, the most prominent one being a G Wagon.
TimesLIVE
