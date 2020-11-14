Medical experts home in on syndrome that attacks mainly black kids with Covid-19

Medical researchers led by the University of Cape Town are collecting data on a rare new syndrome that mainly attacks black children infected with Covid-19.

Paediatric specialists from across the country have teamed up to gather data that will provide a better understanding of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

MIS-C is a rare disease which develops a few weeks after the onset of Covid-19. A cluster of children have become critically ill with the syndrome in the Western Cape.