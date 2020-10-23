Covid-19 makes births more complicated

Pregnant women who contract Covid-19 are more likely to experience complications after birth compared to those who test negative, a new study has revealed.

According to new research carried out by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, US, women with Covid-19 are prone to developing oxygen deficiency (hypoxia) and fever, and are likely to be readmitted post-partum.

The rate of C-sections was also high among women who presented to the labour ward with symptoms of Covid-19, with almost half (46.7%) who tested positive and showing symptoms delivering via C-section compared to 45.5% who tested positive, but were asymptomatic. Only 30.9% of women who did not have Covid-19 had caesarean deliveries.

The study, presented by lead researcher Malavika Prabhu at the 51st Union World Conference on Lung Health held virtually this week, y, revealed complications were encountered in about 13% of pregnant women who had Covid-19 in New York City compared to only 4.5% without Covid-19.