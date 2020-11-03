Province gears up for possible resurgence
Survey to help get accurate Covid-19 infections in Gauteng
The Gauteng health department wants to reach 14,000 people in six weeks for a Covid-19 antibody survey which will help inform a targeted response and intervention.
This will see blood tests done to check if a person has had Covid-19 before even if they did not show any symptoms or they may have even fully recovered...
