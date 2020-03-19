Baby 'snatcher' hands herself in to police

A Daveyton woman who allegedly stole a baby three weeks ago at Lakeside Mall in Benoni has been arrested after she handed herself to police on Wednesday afternoon.

Queen Mabu Mathabathe , 31, allegedly snatched baby Koketso from her mother after she lured her into a friendship and a promise of a job. This happened when they met days earlier at Kempston clinic near the mall.

She kept the baby with her at her at her Maphupheni home where she stays with her husband. Mathabathe managed to escape unnoticed as police arrived at her home to arrest her, leaving the baby with her partner.

According to police the husband was not aware that the baby was stolen as he believed it was theirs. The man said he knew the woman to have been pregnant before coming home with a newly-born baby. At this point it in not clear if the woman was ever pregnant.