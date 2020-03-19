Mother whose stolen baby was found alive had suicide thoughts

A mother whose baby was stolen at a mall on the East Rand had suicidal thoughts before she was reunited with her daughter yesterday.

Baby Koketso was only 11 days old when she was stolen from her mother Pretty Mphemeneme, 43, at Lakeside Mall in Benoni.

Mphemeneme was lured to the mall by a woman who promised her a job.

She was reunited with baby Koketso yesterday after police found her on Tuesday morning at a house in Maphupheni, near Daveyton.

"I don't want to lie, I was going to kill myself because I couldn't live with the fact that my baby was taken from my own hands after I was lured into a job scam out of desperation," Mphemeneme said.

She said she was overjoyed when police gave her the good news on Tuesday morning.

Mphenemene said she was happy to have found her baby safe but was heartbroken that Koketso, who is now over a month old, had lost a lot of weight.