IN PICS | EFF clash with parents outside Brackenfell school over whites-only party

By Staff Reporter - 09 November 2020 - 16:10
A fight breaks out between the Brackenfell community and EFF members outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

EFF members clashed with teachers and members of the community during a protest outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town on Monday after accusing the school of racism.

Sunday Times Daily reported last week that an unofficial matric ball organised by parents at the school had stirred up racial tensions after it emerged  it had been attended exclusively by white pupils.

Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond told Sunday Times Daily that the event was private and the school “had nothing to do with the organisation or management of that event. Two educators were invited as guests.”

Parents of learners and residents in the area clash at Brackenfell High with EFF members as the controversy over alleged racism at the institution intensifies.
Image: Esa Alexander
Racial tensions in the Brackenfell community reached boiling point after the EFF protested against alleged racism at Brackenfell High School.
Image: Esa Alexander
Police attempt to control the crowd as parents and Brackenfell residents go head-to-head with members of the EFF in Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander
Police had their hands full outside Brackenfell High School where parents and residents clashed with EFF members over alleged racism.
Image: Esa Alexander
Brackenfell community members throwing stones at protesting EFF members.
Image: Esa Alexander
Police attempted to control the crowd with stun grenades after rocks and sticks were thrown.
Image: Esa Alexander
Parents of Brackenfell High School have retaliated against EFF members who have accused them of racism after allegedly organising a matric event exclusively for white pupils.
Image: Esa Alexander

