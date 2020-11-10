South Africa

Malema: 'Wait until we respond, all fools will have an opinion'

10 November 2020 - 09:43
Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
EFF leader Julius Malema says the EFF will respond to the violence outside of Brackenfell High.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

EFF leader Julius Malema has issued a stern warning to those who have gone up against the party, saying that when they respond “all fools will have an opinion”.

His comments, made on Twitter, came amid violence outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town on Monday.

EFF members were protesting against alleged racism at the school when a violent confrontation ensued between them and a group of teachers and members of the community. One person was arrested.

Pictures and videos of the violence outside the school were posted on social media and reshared by Malema.

In between the posts was a sharp message from the EFF leader, who simply wrote: “Wait until we respond, all fools will have an opinion.”

He also shared a statement from the EFF condemning the attacks and claiming they were “conducted by armed white racists against EFF members who were protesting peacefully”.

It threatened to “descend on Brackenfell in its entirety”.

“They have pushed us, and they must prepare to be pushed back harder. The EFF will communicate the way forward to all of its structures.”

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) condemned the violence, while the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas) accused the EFF of politicising the issue.

