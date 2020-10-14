South Africa

SA's national state of disaster extended for another month

By Staff Reporter - 14 October 2020 - 15:44
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. File picture.
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. File picture.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has extended the national state of disaster for another month.

Evictions and demolitions still not allowed — unless the court says so

Under lockdown alert level 1, people may not be evicted from their land, home or have their place of residence demolished, unless an order is granted ...
News
3 weeks ago

Dlamini-Zuma signed a gazette on Wednesday confirming the extension of the coronavirus-enforced state of disaster. It was due to expire on October 15.

She said it was done “taking into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the [Covid-19] disaster”.

The state of disaster will now be in place until November 15.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
Senekal public violence 'instigator' denied bail
X