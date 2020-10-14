SA's national state of disaster extended for another month

Dlamini-Zuma signed a gazette on Wednesday confirming the extension of the coronavirus-enforced state of disaster. It was due to expire on October 15.

She said it was done “taking into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the [Covid-19] disaster”.

The state of disaster will now be in place until November 15.

This is a developing story.

