Traditional leaders work with university on Covid plan for summer rite

The Eastern Cape house of traditional leaders has worked with Walter Sisulu University to develop a plan to lower Covid-19 risks ahead of the summer initiation season.

ECHTL acting chair Nkosi Langa Mavuso said the plan included establishing Covid-19 health protocols and a health support programme.

He said the provincial government and ECHTL had been inundated with calls from people calling for the summer season to be opened.

''With the great social distress culminating from the effects of national lockdown, people are now of the view that with the advent of the eased lockdown the 2020 summer initiation window will be opened. The provincial government and ECHTL have a clear understanding of the intricacies and potent risks associated with Covid-19,” he said.

“As such, WSU has been engaged as a strategic technical partner. This is due to WSU’s capacity to deal with complex clinical and scientific factors related to the fight against Covid-19.''