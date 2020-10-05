Rape case stalls as girl's family fiddles
A Mpumalanga teenager allegedly sexually molested by her stepfather will wait a bit longer for her case to be heard after it was removed from the court roll due to outstanding statements from a traditional healer the family consulted over the matter.
The Volksrust magistrate's court removed the matter of the 38-year-old man accused of sexually molesting his stepdaughter, 18, due to incomplete investigations. ...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.