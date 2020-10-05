Rape case stalls as girl's family fiddles

A Mpumalanga teenager allegedly sexually molested by her stepfather will wait a bit longer for her case to be heard after it was removed from the court roll due to outstanding statements from a traditional healer the family consulted over the matter.



The Volksrust magistrate's court removed the matter of the 38-year-old man accused of sexually molesting his stepdaughter, 18, due to incomplete investigations. ...